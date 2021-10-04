Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

ALLE stock opened at $132.47 on Monday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.80.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

