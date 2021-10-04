Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APHLF stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Alpha Lithium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

