Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOG. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,729.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,804.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2,534.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,436.00 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

