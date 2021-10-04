AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,103 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,120 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

