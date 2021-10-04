AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,806 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

The Home Depot stock opened at $329.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $348.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.26.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.