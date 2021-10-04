AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $198.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.91 and its 200-day moving average is $187.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

