AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,493 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,493 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of NetScout Systems worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 625,175 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTCT opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.