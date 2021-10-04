AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 794.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Insulet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Insulet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

PODD stock opened at $285.33 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.93 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

