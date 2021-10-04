Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AGC opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Altimeter Growth has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

