Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $9.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Amarin stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,233. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.50 and a beta of 2.24. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amarin by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Amarin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Amarin by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 607,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 169,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

