AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Sells $1,883,600.00 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.36. 201,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 35.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

