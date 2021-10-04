American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Campus Communities also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.06-2.14 EPS.

ACC opened at $49.31 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.