American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 118.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

