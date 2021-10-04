American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Shares of AWK opened at $168.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

