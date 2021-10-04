Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

