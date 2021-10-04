ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Update

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSSY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. AMS has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.64.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

