Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $2.30 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.08. 164,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,983. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.24.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $217,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,813,000 after acquiring an additional 77,957 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

