Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.19. 2,861,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,531. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Cerner by 224.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cerner by 75.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

