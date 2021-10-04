Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.83 EPS

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.80. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,733. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.67. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $108.67 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

