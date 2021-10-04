Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $17.75 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.