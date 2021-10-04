Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $754.50 million to $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.
NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 59,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.
In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
