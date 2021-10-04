Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $754.50 million to $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 59,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.