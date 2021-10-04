Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.80. 1,170,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,471. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

