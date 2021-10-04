Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

WFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 587,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,496,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

