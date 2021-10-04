Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP):

9/30/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

8/30/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

EXP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.46. 360,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,242. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.66.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $37,334,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

