Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF):
- 9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/16/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/14/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$13.00 to C$11.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 8/9/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of LUNMF opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.81.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.
