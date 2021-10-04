Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) PT at C$22.19

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$19.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3099998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.