Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $20.73

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,560,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,643,289. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.