Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $92.18

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $739,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. 10,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

