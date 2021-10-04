Analysts Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target at $16.90

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

