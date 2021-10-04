Analysts Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT at $25.50

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,982 shares of company stock valued at $292,137 and sold 3,300 shares valued at $57,793. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $4,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

