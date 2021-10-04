Analysts Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target at $25.29

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Radius Health by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth $304,000.

RDUS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

