Analysts Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) PT at $21.78

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXEEY. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. Rexel has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

