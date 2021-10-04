Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $72.11

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 845,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,992. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

