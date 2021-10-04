Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT at $22.22

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

