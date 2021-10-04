Analysts Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) PT at $40.50

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 679,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 79,314 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after buying an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $3,831,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

