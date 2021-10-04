Analyzing Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) & Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 31.00% 12.80% 1.05% Bridgewater Bancshares 26.94% 13.84% 1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.83 $13.69 million N/A N/A Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 4.15 $27.19 million $1.12 15.87

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

