Analyzing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

This table compares Golden Minerals and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 12.15 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.01 Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 11.94 $13.82 million $0.12 47.50

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Minerals and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 173.22%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.14%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Sandstorm Gold 27.74% 4.92% 4.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.