Analyzing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Golden Minerals and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golden Minerals
|$5.64 million
|12.15
|-$9.09 million
|($0.07)
|-6.01
|Sandstorm Gold
|$93.03 million
|11.94
|$13.82 million
|$0.12
|47.50
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Minerals and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Golden Minerals
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Sandstorm Gold
|1
|3
|6
|0
|2.50
Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 173.22%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.14%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.
Profitability
This table compares Golden Minerals and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golden Minerals
|-68.30%
|-62.46%
|-40.73%
|Sandstorm Gold
|27.74%
|4.92%
|4.81%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Sandstorm Gold beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
