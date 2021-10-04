Analyzing Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Innoviz Technologies and Tenneco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tenneco 1 2 2 0 2.20

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 98.48%. Tenneco has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential downside of 12.00%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Tenneco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tenneco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -66.19% Tenneco -1.52% 233.09% 2.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Tenneco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 68.71 -$81.51 million N/A N/A Tenneco $15.38 billion 0.08 -$1.52 billion ($0.44) -34.09

Innoviz Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenneco.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers. The Powertrain segment focuses on original equipment powertrain products for automotive, heavy duty, and industrial applications. The Ride Performance segment sells ride performance solutions and systems to a global original equipment customer base, including noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials, advanced suspension technologies, ride control, and braking. The Motorparts segment consists of broad portfolio of brand-name products in the global vehicle aftermarket within seven product categories including shocks and struts, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emissions, and maintenance. The company was founded on April 1, 1940 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.