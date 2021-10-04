Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

