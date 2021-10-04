Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 43,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

