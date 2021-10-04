Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.33. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 625%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 66,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 115,897 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.