Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Aramark by 9,699.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,951 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 1,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. Aramark has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

