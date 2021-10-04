ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCB. Truist Securities decreased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB opened at $84.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.