Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

ARCH opened at $97.54 on Monday. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

