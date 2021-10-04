Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.
ARCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.
ARCH opened at $97.54 on Monday. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $205,000.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.