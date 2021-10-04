Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Billion

Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report sales of $17.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.96 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $15.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $79.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $82.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $79.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.90 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

