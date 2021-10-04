Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,647 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 115,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 176.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,479 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 531,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.63 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

