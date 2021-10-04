argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $333.00 to $355.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 7,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 178,295 shares.The stock last traded at $302.88 and had previously closed at $302.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 63.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.88 EPS for the current year.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

