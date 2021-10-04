ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 3.8% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $4.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.75. 491,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,569,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.39 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

