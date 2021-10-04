Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,207 Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Gravity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,996,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gravity by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $89.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $623.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of -0.54. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $239.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.