Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 65,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.